May 10, 2017 3:56 AM

Russian opposition leader undergoes eye surgery after attack

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says that he has undergone eye surgery in Spain after being attacked last month.

Navalny suffered a severe chemical burn in his right eye last month when an attacker doused him with green antiseptic a week ago. Navalny's supporters identified the attacker as a pro-government activist, but police haven't made any arrests.

Navalny wrote on Instagram on Tuesday that he had been operated on Monday at a Barcelona clinic and that doctors expect the vision in his right eye to be restored in several months.

After being denied travel documents for five years, Navalny, who is serving a five-year suspended sentence in a dubious embezzlement case, was issued a passport to travel last year.

