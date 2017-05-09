Health News

May 09, 2017 8:27 AM

Girl says she stuck fingers up gator's nose to escape

The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.

A 10-year-old Florida girl says she shoved her fingers up an alligator's snout to escape after the almost-9-foot-long reptile bit her.

Juliana Ossa on Monday told Orlando television station WKMG-TV (http://bit.ly/2pkbdvQ ) that she learned the escape trick from visiting an alligator park called Gatorland.

The girl was sitting about 2 feet of water when the gator bit her on her knee and calf at Moss Park in the Orlando area on Saturday.

In a 911 call released Monday, a caller describes Juliana as having puncture wounds to her leg.

She was treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening wounds.

