Former SRHS chief has role in Mississippi Baptist merger with Memphis

Former Singing River Health System CEO Chris Anderson, who left SRHS in 2014 for a position with Baptist Hospital in Jackson, has a prominent role in the new merger of Baptist Health Systems in Mississippi and the larger Baptist Memorial Health Care of Memphis.
The merger is creating the largest health system in Mississippi and probably in the mid-South — Mississippi Baptist Health has four hospitals in Mississippi and Baptist Memorial has six in Mississippi, 10 in Tennessee and one in Arkansas.
The two systems announced the merger on Monday, saying it had been completed last month.
Baptist Hospital in Jackson became part of Mississippi Baptist Health Systems under Anderson.
According to an article by Mississippi Today, Mississippi Baptist comes to the merger from more of a disadvantage. Last March, credit rating agency Fitch Ratings revised its outlook for the system, downgrading it from “stable” to “negative,” a decision it said was driven by its “failure to stem the sizable operating losses of the last three years.”
Fitch Ratings also noted that Mississippi Baptist’s operations failed to meet budget in fiscal year 2015, with a $23.4 million operating loss, according to Mississippi Today. One of the biggest problems has been the hospital’s electronic health record system, which it called a “barrier” to efficiency, adding to the time patients spent at the hospital.
According to the Associated Press, the Jackson-based Mississippi Baptist under Anderson “had run into trouble in its efforts to computerize health records, with credit rating agencies saying the four-hospital system was having trouble managing patient stays and would have to spend more money.”
As part of the merger, the four hospitals are installing the system used by Baptist Memorial.
Anderson was the CEO of SRHS when the pension situation started. It’s an issue the Coast hospital system is still struggling with. As he left SRHS for Baptist, incoming CEO Kevin Holland announced other financial issues with the system.
In the Baptist merger, Jason Little will retain his position as CEO of Baptist Memorial in Memphis, the role of Chris Anderson, who has been CEO of Mississippi Baptist is less defined, Mississippi Today reported.
On Monday, Little praised Anderson as a “tremendous leader” in health care in Jackson, “so he will have a role in our Mississippi hospitals, not only here in the Jackson area but across the state of Mississippi,” he told Mississippi Today.
Officials say no layoffs are planned from the combined 16,000 employees.
Mississippi Baptist has hospitals in Jackson, Carthage, Kosciusko and Yazoo City.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
