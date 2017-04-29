Health News

April 29, 2017 10:26 AM

Officials plan highway improvements for safety, fish passage

The Associated Press
KASILOF, Alaska

Alaska officials say highway improvement plans will result in better fish passage and overall safety.

The Peninsula Clarion reports (http://bit.ly/2qgactf ) the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities showed the latest draft of their plans for Sterling Highway on Wednesday. DOT plans to widen the existing shoulders from 4 feet wide to 8 feet wide on the highway stretch from Soldotna and Clam Gulch.

There were 266 accidents in the area between 2006 and 2010, 93 of which officials say could have been avoided with wider shoulders.

Other highway improvements include improved signage, a safety edge and culvert replacements. The new culverts will impact a Slikok Creek tributary, Coal Creek and an unnamed creek near Clam Gulch and Crooked Creek.

Officials plan to start construction next summer.

