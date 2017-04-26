Family’s prayers answered, Caitlin getting a donor heart

Caitlin Johnson Irwin, the young Gulfport mother who went into congestive heart failure in late March after giving birth to her son early, went into surgery Wednesday morning to receive a new heart.
Irwin, 27, learned that a potential donor was found Tuesday night. After testing was done to determine a match, Irwin headed into surgery about 5 a.m.
Her mother, Martha Johnson, posted on Facebook about 6 a.m. “... thank God for answering our prayers. Keep Caitlin and us in your prayers. We will update later this afternoon.”
Johnson had posted Tuesday evening about the potential donor, saying “Things should start happening about 3:30 a.m. God bless the donor family.”
The news comes on the heels of an update earlier Tuesday about Irwin being able to get up and walk at the hospital and having a meal of chicken gumbo before getting to hold her son, Patrick, and spend time with her husband, John, for about an hour.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
