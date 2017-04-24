Fla. woman donates kidney to Lowes co-worker

A Florida mother of seven children has donated one of her kidneys to her Lowe's co-worker.
Christine Higbee donated her kidney to co-worker Zac Pacyna last December.
The co-workers have known each other for seven years and were friendly because Pacyna worked for Higbee's boyfriend on the overnight shift at the store.
The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2pWd6jU ) that the 45-year-old Higbee says donating her kidney to the 26-year-old Pacyna was no big deal.
She jokes that if she ever needs another kidney, she can borrow one from one of her seven kids.
Pacyna has a genetic kidney disease known as Alport syndrome.
Both employees have since returned to work.
