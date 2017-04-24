Arkansas executes Jones; plans 2nd lethal injection of night

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:26 Biloxi clinic helps under-insured and uninsured Pause 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 0:33 At protest, South Mississippians say they want a new state flag 1:23 Biloxi says not flying state flag at city buildings is "right thing to do" 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 0:41 Bullet went through RV before it struck Boise police officer 1:38 Boiseans initially thought gunfire was fireworks 2:39 Trump supporters say it was time for change 1:08 Biloxi bats come alive 0:15 Ocean Springs man surprised by alligator in his driveway Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Arkansas had been planning to execute eight inmates over 10 days in April using a three-drug lethal-injection cocktail. Here’s how it works — and why it’s been controversial. The New York Times