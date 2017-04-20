A tea party just for cancer warriors

If you’re a woman who has survived cancer or is battling the disease, Pink Heart Funds is planning a party just for you.
The Women’s Inspirational Networking Tea Party is designed for women who have defeated cancer or currently are in the battle, said JoAn Niceley, founder and president of Pink Heart Funds.
Tea time is 5:30 p.m. April 27 at First Assembly of God, 2100 22nd Avenue in Gulfport, and there is no charge. Guests may include a caregiver, too, Niceley said.
Hot tea, cucumber sandwiches, scones with lemon curd, petit fours and other tea-friendly treats will be served as survivors and patients mix and mingle.
And what’s a tea party without hats? A hat contest will seek out the “craziest, largest, funniest, fanciest, vintage-ist” hats at the event.
“We’re going to see all kinds of hats,” Niceley said.
If you’re planning to attend, seats must be reserved so that Pink Heart Funds can know how many attendees to expect; the venue can seat up to about 70. To RSVP, email pinkheartfunds@gmail.com or call 228-575-8299.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
