Tipper Gore to speak at mental health symposium in SC

Tipper Gore will speak at the Southeastern Symposium Mental Health in South Carolina, where the subjects will include how to respond to signs of mental illness and depression in the workplace.
The Greenville News reports (http://grnol.co/2oDuvPU ) the symposium will be held May 12-13 in Greenville.
Gore was a mental health policy adviser to President Bill Clinton when Al Gore was vice president. She chaired the first White House National Conference on Mental Health.
Also speaking is Deborah Blalock, who is executive director of the Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center. She provided trauma counseling after the 2015 shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston in which nine members of the historically black church were killed by avowed white supremacist Dylann Roof.
