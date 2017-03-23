Some of the youngest opioid victims are curious toddlers

0:20 Two people escape car fire without injury in Harrison County Pause

1:45 Woman's death being treated as a homicide

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

1:41 Patriot Guard honors 100-year-old Vancleave veteran

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

1:48 Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?

1:45 St. Stanislaus recruits commit to five different schools

3:21 Nunes gives update on House surveillance probe