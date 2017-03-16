Man found outside Helena Valley home died of hypothermia

A 37-year-old man whose body was found outside a Helena Valley home died from a combination of acute alcohol intoxication and hypothermia.
Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg says Juan Castillo's blood-alcohol concentration was about 0.2 percent when he collapsed Dec. 31. The Helena Independent Record reports (https://goo.gl/0JSfUu ) he was found after he had been in the elements for an estimated seven hours.
Castillo was not appropriately dressed for the weather, which reached a low of 10 degrees that day.
Investigators say he was trying to drive home from a bar when his vehicle became stuck in a snowbank. Castillo apparently was trying to walk home when he collapsed.
