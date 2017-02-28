Emergency operations activated as tornados hit Illinois

0:48 Law enforcement investigates fatal shooting Pause

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:19 Lizana Mardi Gras parade

0:39 Mardi Gras dancing in Biloxi

1:04 Mardi Gras in Atlanta

0:31 Interactive theater show coming to Scarlet Pearl Casino

1:19 Education funding is a challenge, and it may get harder