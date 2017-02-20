AP Exclusive: Drugs vanish at some VA hospitals

2:02 Coast Muslims want terrorists kept out but without religious discrimination Pause

2:01 Urban dwelling wildlife create problems for animals and humans

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

1:19 Lizana Mardi Gras parade

1:24 Barre Theory workout is 'like an addiction'

1:48 Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

0:29 Muslims are not against Trump