Hundreds of migrants cross fence into Spain again

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent Pause

2:02 Coast Muslims want terrorists kept out but without religious discrimination

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:24 Barre Theory workout is 'like an addiction'

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

2:01 Urban dwelling wildlife create problems for animals and humans

1:05 Coast man brings fitness to your front door

3:09 Robin Roberts speaks about her struggle with cancer