Mobile lab reveals inside story on artificial heart pump

It’s shorter than a pencil, and its motor is smaller than an eraser. Yet the Impella heart pump, its developers say, has proved able to help heart patients recover more quickly and has saved lives.
Abiomed’s mobile lab was at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport on Tuesday, giving residents, first responders, doctors, nurses and other hospital staff a look at the company’s product.
Harrison County Assistant Fire Chief Steve Moore said he was eager to learn more about the product that saved his life five years ago.
“I was told that they had used a new product and had had it only a couple of days,” he said.
In 2012, Moore was resting from battling a fire when he suddenly felt very tired and ill. He didn’t know he was suffering a heart attack. He was first taken to Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport.
He said he blacked out at Garden Park and woke up two days later at Memorial. He was told he’d had triple bypass surgery, but was on the road to recovery.
Stephen Scott, manager of Memorial’s cardiac catheterization lab, told how the Impella heart pump works.
“We have been using it for quite some time for the left side of heart failure,” Scott said. “We are now the second hospital in Mississippi (after Tupelo) to start using it for right heart failure as well.”
The pump is inserted typically through an incision into the femoral artery near the groin and led by wire to the heart. Once in a ventricle, it temporarily takes over pumping so the heart can rest and start to heal.
“We can put this Impella in and it will move blood at a much better rate into the tissues, and arteries that goes into those tissues,” Scott said. “It’s protecting the heart and the other vessels by keeping the pressure good into those arteries with oxygenated blood. It makes a much better outcome for the patient.”
Antoine Rizk, an interventional cardiologist at Memorial, has performed more than 60 heart surgeries using the Impella pump since 2012.
“What happens during a massive heart attack is that the heart is stunned, a little bit like when you get a concussion and the brain is confused,” he said. “The same thing happens with the heart; it’s not really functioning as an effective pump.
“This device supports these people with a failing heart, buying time for that stunned heart to recover, which occasionally takes from an hour or two to a day or two, depending on the heart attack and patient.
“It (also) helps decrease complications that you can get otherwise from a failing heart.”
