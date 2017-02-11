UA Phoenix medical school preparing for accreditation visit

Officials at the University of Arizona's college of medicine in Phoenix say they've practiced and prepared for an upcoming key step in the process of being accorded full accreditation.
A medical education committee will make a site visit to the college in downtown Phoenix late this month to evaluate the college.
Interim Dean Kenneth Ramos says the campus prepared for the visit by practicing with a mock one by a panel that included consultants, a former medical school dean and a current associate dean.
The Phoenix college opened its four-year medical school program as a branch campus of the university's Tucson medical college in 2008. The Phoenix college received separate preliminary accreditation in 2012 and provisional accreditation in 2015.
The college has graduated 273 physicians and currently has 332 students.
Comments