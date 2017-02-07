People vaccinated during Hepatitis A outbreak need 2nd shot

Hawaii's Department of Health is reminding people who were vaccinated during last year's hepatitis A outbreak that it's time for a second dose.
The department said Tuesday that data shows there were about 90,000 hepatitis A vaccines administered in Hawaii between July and November.
In August, state health officials identified frozen scallops imported from the Philippines served at a sushi chain as the probable source of the outbreak.
The outbreak sickened hundreds of people.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park warns that outbreaks continue to occur worldwide and that a local outbreak could happen again.
She says while one dose of the vaccine provides good protection, two doses are necessary for lasting immunity.
The second dose must be administered six months after the first one.
