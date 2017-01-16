3 Utah reservoirs under mercury fish consumption advisory

Environmental officials have issued fish consumption advisories for three Utah reservoirs after elevated levels of mercury were found in some fish.
The Deseret News reports (http://bit.ly/2jn2F8B ) that the affected reservoirs include Pineview in Weber County, Millsite in Emery County and the Big Sand Wash in Duchesne County.
High levels of lead were found in walleye, smallmouth bass and perch at Big Sand Wash, splake trout at Millsite and smallmouth bass at Pineview.
The Utah Department of Environmental Quality says any health risks associated with the consumption of fish from the affected waterways are only based on long-term consumption.
The advisories come after testing of hundreds of Utah's waterways determined that fewer than 10 percent of the water bodies contain fish with high levels of mercury.
Comments