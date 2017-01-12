Chipotle pack in your pantry may have been exposed to salmonella

Southwest Chipotle Seasoning packets are being recalled due to an ingredient’s possible contamination with salmonella.
The packets are sold by Tupperware U.S. Inc. of Orlando, Fla., and are manufactured by a third party that blends its spices and seasonings, said an alert from the Food and Drug Administration.
The recall was issued because the FDA found traces of salmonella at a plant where one of its ingredients, buttermilk powder, was manufactured.
The packets of concern can be identified by the LOT #16189305, which appears on the back of the packets, just above the “best by” date.
Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause diarrhea, fever, nausea and abdominal cramps within 12 to 72 hours after infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Illness can last four to seven days. In people with compromised immune systems, including children and the elderly, the infection can spread through the blood stream to other areas of the body, possibly causing death if an antibiotic is not prescribed in time.
The recall is precautionary.
If you have packets from the specified lot, mail them to Tupperware U.S. Inc., ATTN: Julie Castro, 14901 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32837. Provide your name, address, phone number and email address.
Tupperware will send you a $15 eGift Certificate for each seasoning packet you return to cover the purchase price and shipping costs.
Or call its customer care office at 1-800-887-7379.
