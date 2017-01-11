How billboards are helping South Mississippians prevent HIV

If you live in Mississippi, there’s a totally free way to prevent HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases, and it’s delivered to your doorstep.
People who drive on U.S. 49 in Gulfport, on Pass Road in Gulfport or on U.S. 90 in Bay St. Louis may have noticed new billboards with images of three large condoms. They went up after Thanksgiving, and the advertisement is part of a campaign to promote safe sex throughout the state, said Kathy Garner, executive director of the Hattiesburg-based AIDS Services Coalition.
With help from the state, the AIDS Services Coalition developed the Safety: Delivered campaign. The program lets people go to the ASC website, complete a two-step process and receive 20 condoms in confidential packaging in the mail.
Garner said it usually takes about one or two weeks for the condoms to be delivered. She said demographic information is required in the process, but if people aren’t comfortable giving their names, they can put whatever they want in that field.
The main goal, she said, is to get the Trojan condoms into the hands of Mississippians.
75,000 Number of condoms the AIDS Services Coalition gives to Mississippians each year
“For several years, we had been doing a very small condom delivery service through our organization,” Garner said. “Through the state, we were able to require a donation of condoms and it really is the best way for many people to protect themselves from HIV and other STDs.”
The ASC teamed up with Lamar Advertising, and most of the 22 billboards are in highly-populated areas and places that have a high HIV rate, Garner said.
“Harrison County usually ranks second or third in the rate of new (HIV) infections in the state each year,” Garner said. Many of the billboards are on the Coast, Hattiesburg and Jackson, but Garner said they put some in rural areas to reach people who may not have the transportation or the funds to buy condoms.
“If they have a computer, they can request condoms and we send them free of charge, because we want people to be safe,” Garner said.
In December, the ASC shipped 245 orders out to Mississippi addresses. Garner said that’s about 5,000 condoms.
The ASC gives out 75,000 condoms annually, Garner said.
