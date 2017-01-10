Memorial Hospital to partner with national company on rehab center

Memorial Hospital at Gulfport has entered into a partnership with HealthSouth Corporation to jointly operate the medical center’s existing 33-bed physical rehabilitation unit, officials announced Tuesday.
The inpatient facility will remain in its current location at 4500 13th St. in Gulfport and there will be not interruption in patient care.
The unit serves patients who have experienced stroke, trauma, brain and orthopedic injuries and other major illness or injury, according to a press release from Memorial Hospital.
HealthSouth is one of the nation’s largest providers of post-acute healthcare services and operates in 35 states and Puerto Rico.
“Given the Medicare program’s increasing emphasis on the standardization of rehabilitation services, we determined that a national partner will be in the best position to monitor ongoing regulatory actions, promote referral relationships throughout the region and attain the growth necessary for rehabilitation services to be viable over the long-term,” said Gary G. Marchand, Memorial president and CEO.
Regina Zilbermints: 228-896-2340, @RZilbermints
Comments