Pierce County sees 3 people die from flu in one-week period

Health officials say Pierce County had three flu-related deaths last week.
The News Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2hV2NLe ) that those who died were between 60 and 90 years old and had underlying health conditions that increased the risk of death from influenza. Last week's deaths followed another death in the county on Dec. 19.
Neighboring King County has reported eight deaths from the flu this season.
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department statistics show 35 people were hospitalized with the flu last week in Pierce County, up from 12 the previous week and seven the week before that.
More county residents have also been testing positive for influenza. There were 225 positive tests last week, compared to 150 the week before.
Officials say it's not too late to get vaccinated.
