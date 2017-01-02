Columbus Blue Jackets fan 'Dancing Kevin' loses 160 pounds

The Columbus Blue Jackets fan known as the obese "Dancing Kevin" who displays his painted belly at hockey games has lost more than 160 pounds.
Kevin Schroeder tells The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2hzEuC4 ) he weighed more than 370 pounds a year ago, had distanced himself from his friends, and considered letting "nature take its course."
Instead, the 45-year-old called a friend who urged Schroeder to begin a food journal and visit a doctor.
A trainer offered to train him for free. Schroeder also received a free membership to the OhioHealth McConnell Heart Health Center.
Schroeder now takes exercise classes, lifts weights, hikes and swims.
The Blue Jackets gave the self-proclaimed "biggest fan" free tickets and honored his transformation with a video tribute at the team's season opener.
Comments