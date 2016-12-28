New insurance rules for addiction treatment to start in NY

New York state will soon have a new law intended to help people struggling with heroin and opioid addiction get the care they need.
The rules taking effect Jan. 1 are intended to make it harder for health insurers to deny coverage for inpatient addiction treatment and medications used to fight addiction.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the measure into law earlier this year. On Wednesday he said the changes were "landmark reforms" that would remove barriers to care.
The new rules are part of a broader effort by the state to address heroin and opioid addiction. Other initiatives include expanded treatment services and tighter limits on first-time opioid prescriptions.
Comments