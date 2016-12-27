Analysis: GOP vexed by factions on replacing health law

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera Pause

1:13 Santa's sleigh is a Wiggins fire truck

1:52 What happens when an elf goes off his shelf?

0:56 Schloegel Auditor still must comply with court order

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:07 Sarah Thomas speaks about officiating on the NFL level

3:09 Robin Roberts speaks about her struggle with cancer

1:11 String up some lights and sing!

1:25 Long Beach man wants to give your plants a swing