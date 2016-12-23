Special Santa Trains bring Christmas to kids battling cancer

3:09 Robin Roberts speaks about her struggle with cancer Pause

1:25 Long Beach man wants to give your plants a swing

1:52 What happens when an elf goes off his shelf?

1:10 Get the facts on Type 2 Diabetes

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

3:13 Driving D'Iberville's diverging diamond

1:30 Over $1 million given to Mississippi cities for passenger rail stations

2:12 “It’s a natural, trains and Christmas go well together”

1:16 Scenes from the New Orleans Bowl