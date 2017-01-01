Facts about your favorite foods

Food is more than just a way to sustain life. Food can make a person feel good, provide avenues to engage with family and friends and serve as a way to experience other cultures.
Certain foods are universally enjoyed, while others may appeal to only a few people. Many people have favorite foods, even if they know little about these foods. Check out these fun facts about some popular foods.
Pasta sauce: If enjoying a plate full of pasta topped in rich, red marinara sauce can cure what ails you, then you will be happy to learn that cooked tomatoes are very good for personal health. Tomatoes are naturally high in vitamin C, and the process of making tomato sauce increases the antioxidant activity in tomatoes, which can make the body less susceptible to illness. Tomato sauce contains lycopene, which might reduce your risk of heart disease, cancer and macular degeneration.
Red meat: Steak or a juicy burger is a favorite for many people. But through the years there have been mixed reviews on the benefits and disadvantages of eating red meat. Iron in red meat is easily absorbed by the body, and beef also supplies vitamin B12, which helps maintain healthy nerve and red blood cells. Red meat has a bad reputation because it can be high in fat and cholesterol. However, choosing the right cuts, such as lean eye round roast and sirloin, can offset the negative aspects of red meat. There’s also evidence that grass-fed beef contains two to five times more omega-3 fatty acids than grain-fed beef.
Macaroni and cheese: Macaroni and cheese is the No. 1 cheese recipe in the United States and has remained on the list of America’s top 10 comfort foods for decades. While it is beloved in the United States, macaroni and cheese is believed to trace its origins to Italy. The first known recipe for this dish is from the thirteenth century in southern Italy. That recipe called for lasagna sheets and fermented cheese. Boxed versions of the food arrived in the 19th century. Today, there are many different mac and cheese recipes, from classic to gourmet.
Pizza: Most people eat pizza regularly, with some enjoying a slice or more each week. Pizza accounts for more than 10 percent of all food service sales in the United States. The word “pizza” dates back more than 1,000 years and was first mentioned in a Latin text in 997 CE. It likely described what we now call focaccia, or a leavened round crust of cooked dough, as tomatoes were not yet available. Pizza now comes in many varieties, ranging from flatbread to thin crust to deep dish.
