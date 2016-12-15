Dangerous wind chills, snow in Midwest; cold grips Northeast

0:30 Viral video of Coast animal abuse: May be disturbing to some Pause

2:58 Bay officers turn off body cameras during alleged brutality

2:20 WATCH: Gulf Coast players sign with FBS programs

1:41 Real World comes to South Hancock Elementary students

2:28 Gulf Coast DE Isaiah Buggs breaks down his commitment to Alabama

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:00 Woman turns on camera as tornado moves through Kiln

2:16 Nurse tells county leaders of confusion involving Millette's departure

1:28 Why aren't there more penalties for animal abuse?