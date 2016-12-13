Casey seeks inquiry into CDC probe of Legionnaires' outbreak

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey has asked for a review of how federal health officials conducted their investigation into a 2012 Legionnaires' outbreak at the Veterans Affairs Pittsburgh Healthcare System.
The Democrat's request for a federal inquiry comes on the heels of a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2gUsOr1 ) series that found that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's probe of the outbreak could be compromised.
The newspaper released emails from CDC officials that showed a personal bias against two Legionnaires' researchers who worked at Pittsburgh's VA hospital and the disinfection system that was used to control Legionella in the facility's water.
Twenty-two veterans fell ill as a result of the outbreak. Six died.
Casey currently sits on the Senate's Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee — which oversees the CDC.
