Georgia officials warn teens to avoid e-cigarettes

State health officials say they agree with America's top health official that e-cigarettes aren't harmless, particularly for children and teens.
The Georgia Department of Public Health says use of e-cigarettes, often called "vaping," hasn't been proven to be safe and could lead to tobacco use.
The U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued a report this week calling the products an emerging public health threat to young people.
Director of Chronic Disease Prevention Jean O'Connor says the products deliver nicotine and could hurt Georgia's progress on reducing tobacco use.
Officials say people who need help quitting tobacco or nicotine should talk to their doctor.
State and federal law prevents the sale of e-cigarettes to anyone younger than 18. The University System of Georgia also bans the products on its property.
