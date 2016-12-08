A grim tally soars: More than 50,000 overdose deaths in US

2:09 OS police chief says night parade issue was blown out of proportion Pause

0:41 'I knew he was a psychopath,' victim's sister says

1:51 Family recalls fun times at historic Biloxi home

1:32 Turkey song brings football players to child's Thanksgiving program

0:17 Adopted foster child knows where her 'forever home' is

1:14 Veterans Day tribute at Veterans Memorial Monument

1:35 St. Thomas Aquinas star Sam Bruce chooses UM

1:53 Cameras were supposed to capture a mountain lion but police saw something stranger instead

1:07 Tired Dog Rescue gives dogs a second chance at life