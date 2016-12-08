Good dog!: Vet school to hold 'Puppy University' graduation

The first dogs to complete a Virginia veterinary school's "Puppy University" are ready to don their caps and gowns.
The Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine is holding a graduation ceremony Thursday at the Blacksburg campus for the first three puppies to go through its service dog training program.
The school partnered with a Roanoke-based nonprofit Saint Francis Service Dogs for the program. The puppies learned skills they will need as service dogs, such as walking on a leash and traveling on a bus.
The three graduating puppies are two Labrador retrievers and one golden retriever.
