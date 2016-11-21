Officials: PFC blood test results expected in coming weeks

New Hampshire health officials say they anticipate that blood test results for residents whose drinking water supply has been contaminated with PFCs will be coming back in the weeks ahead.
The state Department of Health and Human Services says that the agency has received about 400 blood samples from people who may have been exposed to perfluorochemicals in southern New Hampshire and at the Pease Tradeport.
State epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan tells WMUR-TV (http://bit.ly/2gaa7m6 ) that no one will be able to say for sure what an elevated PFC level means and what impact it will have on the person's health.
Officials in Litchfield are working to connect more than 300 homes to a public water system after their private wells showed elevated levels of the chemical PFOA.
