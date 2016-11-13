Houma CC grads can earn 1-year bachelor's in nursing at LSU

Graduates of Houma's community college can now use those credits to get a bachelor's of nursing degree in one year at Louisiana State University's nursing school in New Orleans .
LSU Health New Orleans says the agreement will let registered nurses with an associate degree from Fletcher Technical Community College earn a bachelor of science in nursing.
Applicants must meet all admission requirements of the "RN to BSN " program.
Fletcher graduates are eligible for admission to LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing for the 2017 spring semester.
The agreement announced in a news release Monday is similar to one made several years ago with Delgado/Charity School of Nursing.
The program's required general education and nursing courses are designed for registered nurses.
