Uber driver suffers heart attack helping girl hit by taxi

A good Samaritan suffered a fatal heart attack after stepping in to help a 6-year-old girl struck by a taxi in Washington last weekend.
Terika Manigan says she and her three daughters had just gotten out of an Uber car and were crossing the street to their home Saturday night when a taxi hit her middle daughter, Takya.
She says Takya was under the taxi and the driver didn't stop until 43-year-old Uber driver Kodjo Algamey got out of his vehicle and stepped in front of the cab to rescue the girl.
Manigan says Algamey was trying to console her when he had a heart attack. He later died at a hospital.
Police said Monday they didn't determine anyone to have been at fault. Takya is expected to recover.
