Marshall looks at expanding School of Pharmacy offerings

Marshall University's School of Pharmacy may be expanding.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail (http://bit.ly/2fx3SK0) reports the university board of governors on Wednesday approved an intent to plan for a master of sciences and master of arts in pharmaceutical sciences.
The School of Pharmacy graduated its first class of students in May.
The board also approved Signet Enterprises of Akron, Ohio, to lead development of possible new housing, parking and academic facilities adjacent to the health sciences campus.
Marshall used a similar public-private partnership arrangement 10 years ago to help build and operate its first-year residence halls and recreation center on the main campus.
