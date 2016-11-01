Seven Counties, Centerstone finalize partnership

Kentucky-based behavioral health care provider Seven Counties Services has become a part of Nashville, Tennessee-based Centerstone.
The companies said Monday in a statement that they have finalized their affiliation, which will have 211 locations in five states and serve more than 150,000 people each year.
As part of the terms, Seven Counties will change its name beginning Nov. 1 to Centerstone. The statement says the partnership will not affect providers or services offered in Kentucky.
The not-for-profit Seven Counties delivers community-based treatment, support and services for people in Bullitt, Henry, Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble counties in Kentucky.
The nonprofit Centerstone has approximately $310 million in annual revenues and employs more than 4,500 workers in offices in Tennessee, Florida, Illinois and Indiana.
Comments