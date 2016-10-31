Federal government makes $94K grant to Vermont providers

A branch of the federal government is giving a $94,000 grant to treat and prevent substance abuse disorders in Vermont.
The grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is geared toward expanding and enhancing behavioral health care services for children, adolescents and young adults.
SAMHSA Principal Deputy Administrator Kana Enomoto says the grants can help save lives and support young people who seek to create healthier, more fulfilling, and addiction-free futures.
The Vermont grant goes to the Sober Truth on Preventing Underage Drinking Act, which supports efforts to prevent and reduce alcohol use among people aged 12-20.
