National Guard Armory in Lafayette battles mold problems

A National Guard armory in northern Indiana is battling an indoor mold problem that's infiltrated its heating and air conditioning system.
The (Lafayette) Journal & Courier reports (http://on.jconline.com/2eWnPXa ) that seven types of mold have been found in the National Guard's Lafayette armory, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.
Guard spokesman Major Benjamin Tooley says no armory employees have reported health problems. He says a mechanical failure in the building's HVAC system is the cause of the mold problems and repairs are being scheduled.
The Indiana State Department of Health is working directly with the armory and National Guard to resolve the mold problem.
Agency spokesman Ken Severson says officials have isolated the problem area and are awaiting approval of a contract to have the mold remediated.
