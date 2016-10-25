Saban: Eddie Jackson has successful surgery to repair leg

Alabama safety Eddie Jackson had surgery to repair a fractured left leg.
Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Tuesday that the operation "went really, really well." Saban says Jackson shouldn't have any problems in the future and had overcome a similar but unrelated injury early in his career with No. 1 Alabama.
The senior was injured on a punt return early in the fourth quarter against Texas A&M last Saturday. Jackson had 24 tackles and returned two punts and an interception for a touchdown this season.
The Tide is off this week, and looking for the right combination to replace him. Cornerback Minkah Fitzpatrick worked some at safety in Tuesday's practice.
The Southeastern Conference's last unbeaten team, Alabama plays at No. 19 LSU next weekend.
