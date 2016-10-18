Army and Tufts study how people think, respond under stress

The U.S. Army and Tufts University are working together to learn more about how people think and respond under stress.
Their new cognitive sciences center officially opened Tuesday in Medford, Massachusetts.
The research aims to help soldiers and civilian first responders, such as firefighters.
Scientists and engineers are figuring out how to measure, predict and enhance people's cognitive capabilities, so they can better solve problems and remember information in high-stakes environments.
The Center for Applied Brain and Cognitive Sciences was jointly founded by the Army's Natick Soldier Research, Development and Engineering Center and the Tufts School of Engineering.
The center features an immersive virtual reality lab where an individual's or a team's neurological, psychological and behavioral responses can be monitored. Soldiers, firefighters and SWAT teams will use it.
Comments