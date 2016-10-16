Health News

LSU AgCenter to hold medical marijuana public forum Oct. 28

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

The LSU AgCenter plans a public forum Oct. 28 to explain medical marijuana regulations to potential investors.

Both LSU and Southern University have said they want to grow and sell marijuana for medical use.

The Legislature widened state laws this year, making the treatment available to more people with debilitating diseases.

LSU AgCenter officials have said they plan to use private money for what could be a $10 million center to grow and process marijuana on private land away from LSU campuses.

Registration is required for the event at LSU's Digital Media Center Theater.

People who attend will get updates on current and proposed regulations from the state Department of Agriculture and Forestry, Board of Pharmacy and Board of Medical Examiners.

