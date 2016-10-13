Man escapes boat fire near Gulfport without serious injuries

Officials say a man sustained minor injuries after escaping a fire that engulfed a boat near the Port of Gulfport.
Gulfport Fire Chief Michael Beyerstedt tells WLOX-TV (http://bit.ly/2d8Uwm9) that the blaze happened Wednesday afternoon on the 22-foot ski boat.
Beyerstedt says the man on board the vessel was fishing about 100 yards from shore when he heard popping noises from inside the boat. When the man opened a hatch, the flames flashed out and burned him on his face and arms.
He says the man then abandoned the boat and swam to shore. He was treated for minor burns.
Emergency crews responded and worked for about 20 minutes to put out the fire.
Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the boat was completely destroyed. The cause remains under investigation.
Comments