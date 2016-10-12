Georgia teen killed playing game called 'jump the car'

Authorities believe a Floyd County teenager died after he was struck while playing a game called "jump the car."
News outlets report that 16-year-old Kobe Thomas was playing the game with friends Friday when he was struck and suffered a traumatic brain injury. The game involves jumping over a car as someone drives toward you.
Thomas died from his injuries Sunday.
Police have not said how fast the car was going or if any charges will be filed.
Thomas was a star basketball player at Lindale's Pepperell High School and recently transferred to Rome's Model High School. Students at both schools held a vigil Monday night.
The Rome News-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2dKDlsx) reports that Pepperell basketball players are planning to retire Thomas' jersey, No. 22.
Comments