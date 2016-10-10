Montgomery County panel to take up mental health programs

Montgomery County officials will be discussing several programs for the mentally ill.
The county council's Public Safety Committee and its Health and Human Services Committee will meet on Monday.
One of the programs works to connect people to substance abuse treatment rather than arrest and pre-trial programing.
Previously, council members have been briefed on efforts to examine the different places where people engage with the criminal justice system and provide alternatives to arrest, court or a jail sentence.
On Monday, the joint committee will get an update on the efforts.
The panel also will get a briefing on a project aimed at finding stable housing and services for people with substance abuse or co-occurring disorders as an alternative to jail.
Comments