Consumer protection officials warn of contaminated produce

Wisconsin agricultural and consumer protection officials are warning about the safety of food grown in flooded fields.
Specialists say flood water contains pathogens, chemicals or both, which can contaminate produce directly or indirectly. Food safety spokesman Peter Haase at the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says if flood water has touched the produce it shouldn't be sold or consumed.
Producers who use well water to wash produce before it's sold should also pay attention to the condition of their well. Contamination can occur if flood water enters the top of the well or migrates underground to your well from a neighbor's flooded well.
Agricultural officials say generally speaking, state and federal food safety regulations do not directly address flooding.
