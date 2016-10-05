NY expanding program for children's mental health

New York's Office of Mental Health says it's expanding a program to support treatment of children with mild to moderate mental health problems, linking providers of pediatric primary care with child psychologists for immediate consultations.
The Massachusetts General Hospital Psychiatry Academy has been chosen to operate a statewide coordination center for New York, with the state investing $4.9 million in support through June 2020.
According to OMH, the center will provide training and consultation and create a website with resources and materials on adolescent behavioral health for doctors and families.
Begun in 2010, the program has reported enrolling more than 2,300 pediatric care providers and evaluating nearly 10,300 children.
