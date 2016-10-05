State police taking back unused prescription drugs

The Kentucky State Police will be taking back unused prescription drugs later this month in an anti-drug effort with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
The drug take back will be on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Madisonville and other Kentucky State Police posts around the state beginning at 10 a.m.
A release from state police says state police posts have collected about 10,000 pounds of prescription drugs since the program started in 2010. Officers will be collecting expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.
The program is free and anonymous, and state police recommend removing any identifying information from prescription labels.
They won't take intravenous solutions, injectables or syringes, along with illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine.
