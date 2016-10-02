List of recent winners of the Nobel medicine

Nobel judges at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm will announce the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday on the heels of a scandal over a disgraced stem cell scientist that has rocked the prestigious institution.
Dr. Paolo Macchiarini, once considered a pioneer in windpipe transplants, was fired by Karolinska after being accused of falsifying his resume and misrepresenting his work. He denies wrongdoing.
Karolinska officials faced scathing criticism for how they handled the Macchiarini case, and two members of the Nobel Assembly were dismissed amid concerns that the scandal at the institute would taint the Nobel Prize.
The award, the first of this year's Nobel Prizes, will be announced Monday at 11:30 a.m. (0930 GMT). Here is a list of winners from the past 20 years.
— 2015: William C. Campbell, Satoshi Omura and Tu Youyou.
— 2014: John O'Keefe, May-Britt Moser and Edvard Moser.
— 2013: James E. Rothman, Randy W. Schekman and Thomas C. Sudhof.
— 2012: Sir John B. Gurdon and Shinya Yamanaka
— 2011 Bruce A. Beutler, Jules A. Hoffmann and Ralph M. Steinman
— 2010: Robert G. Edwards.
— 2009: Elizabeth H. Blackburn, Carol W. Greider and Jack W. Szostak
— 2008: Harald zur Hausen, Francoise Barre-Sinoussi and Luc Montagnier
— 2007: Mario R. Capecchi, Sir Martin J. Evans and Oliver Smithies
— 2006: Andrew Z. Fire and Craig C. Mello
— 2005: Barry J. Marshall and J. Robin Warren
— 2004: Richard Axel and Linda B. Buck
— 2003: Paul C. Lauterbur and Sir Peter Mansfield
— 2002: Sydney Brenner, H. Robert Horvitz and John E. Sulston
— 2001: Leland H. Hartwell, Tim Hunt and Sir Paul M. Nurse
— 2000: Arvid Carlsson, Paul Greengard and Eric R. Kandel
— 1999: Gunter Blobel
— 1998: Robert F. Furchgott, Louis J. Ignarro and Ferid Murad
— 1997: Stanley B. Prusiner
— 1996: Peter C. Doherty and Rolf M. Zinkernagel
