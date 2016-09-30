Health News

September 30, 2016 12:11 PM

Thousands expected for Heart Walk

Sun Herald

Gulfport

More than 3,000 people will be hitting the pavement on Saturday to help raise money for the American Heart Association.

The Gulf Coast Heart Walk kicks off Saturday morning at 7:30 in Gulfport’s Jones Park. The walk route is 3.1 miles.

The walk is the largest fundraiser of of the year for the American Heart Association in South Mississippi. It does not cost anything to participate in the walk but you must raise at least $100 to receive a Heart Walk shirt.

About $236,000 of a goal of $375,000 has been raised thus far.

Roy Anderson of Roy Anderson Corp Construction is the chairman for the walk.

Five ways to improve heart health

1. Exercise

2. Reduce sugar intake

3. Reduce salt intake

4. Quit smoking

5. Know your blood pressure numbers

Source: American Heart Association

